Whether it’s for hitting the gym or looking stylish while lounging after a workout, there’s a growing choice of performance and athleisurewear options to offer your customers. We review some of the current top-performing brandable styles
Front Row & Co’s new Panelled Quarter Zip has a deep cut-and-sewn panel around the body, which is extended onto the sleeves, offering “a bold opportunity to add decoration or leave blank for a retro style”. Made from a heavyweight ringspun cotton, the unisex layer has a self-fabric funnel neck finished with a metal 1/4 length zip.
The Gildan Heavy Blend range promises “ultra-soft and durably-versatile” athleisurewear. Made from a 271gsm, 50% cotton/50% polyester blended fabric with a smooth surface designed to resist pilling, styles include the Crew Neck Sweatshirt, Pullover Hoodie and Full Zip Hoodie. Kids’ companion styles are also available.
The Microfleece Hoodie from Spiro Activewear, available for both men and women, is a soft-touch insulated hoodie in 180gsm stretch polyester fabric that’s breathable and quick-drying. It features a brushed microfleece inner, stand-up collar, chin-guard, double-layered hood and soft-bound hem, hood and cuffs.
The Beechfield Seamless Performance Cap with one-piece crown is a tech-focused style made from a breathable, micro-mesh fabric in a lightweight composition. Also available from the brand, the Seamless Waterproof Cap is made from a water-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric with an elasticated sweatband.
Made using a moisture-wicking and fast-drying CoolDry fabric, the Tee Jays Cool Dry Tee comes in a stylish sporty fit, and “is designed with stretch for better comfort and maximum performance; it is soft, lightweight and breathable for a great natural feel”.
Steadman’s Seamless Raglan Flow sports shirt for men and women features a fashionable, colour gradient design, breathable, fast-drying material and high elasticity and a body-hugging cut without side seams. The Seamless Jacket and the women’s Seamless Tights are also available.
For more performance and athleisurewear options from leading brands, check out our July 2021 issue here