Made Smarter has published a whitepaper to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the textile sector to reach net zero.

The ‘Decarbonisation through Digitalisation: manufacturing made smarter and greener with technology’ whitepaper “aims to simplify a complex and fast-evolving topic by demystifying some of the terminology and analysing the latest research”. Made Smarter, a government-backed and industry-led technology adoption programme, has made the paper free to download.

It offers insights on how a range of technologies enable businesses to make their processes smarter and greener, and includes case studies of those who have already begun their net zero journey.

Initiatives such as Race to Zero, a campaign led by the United Nations, and the Business Carbon Calculator from the SME Climate Hub, a non-profit that also offers tips and tools, are highlighted.

Donna Edwards, director of Made Smarter’s North West Adoption Programme, said: “Manufacturing is vital to the UK economy and our daily lives. But it also has a colossal impact on our environment.

“The pressure and scrutiny on the sector to be more sustainable is ramping up, and coming from all directions. It is our biggest challenge, but it is also a significant opportunity.

“Decarbonisation is not a distraction. It is an imperative. Talk needs to stop and make way for action and a concerted commitment to change. UK manufacturing must get behind the mantra that the future is decarbonised and digital.

“Made Smarter is committed to help small and medium sized makers get there with vision, technology, leadership and collaboration. Our hope is that our ‘Decarbonisation through Digitalisation’ whitepaper will become a valuable part of any manufacturer’s toolkit to support their net zero journey.”

Made Smarter also offers digital transformation workshops to SMEs, and offers funding for technology investment and other support.

Download the whitepaper at www.madesmarter.uk/resources/decarbonisation-through-digitalisation.

www.madesmarter.uk