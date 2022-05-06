We started Made Round The Corner as a reaction to the mounting fast fashion, which is destroying the planet — we wanted to produce small runs of our products and special one-off pieces, making them better for the eco-system and the planet, explains owner Gina Slater.

“All the designs are original, created by myself and Chris, either digitally or drawn by hand.”

Made Round The Corner screen prints its garments using Permaset non-toxic inks and a K-Ser 1 screen printing machine from Key Gadgets.

The company decorates Continental Clothing’s EarthPositive organic cotton T-shirts, plus its varsity jackets.

