It was just a small run of eight aprons, as they’ve only just started their business, with more to come in the future, explained Abbey Moir, head of workwear for the Workwear Graphics Centre at Intro Creative Group.

“This design featured 25 colour changes and was very time-consuming, but definitely worth it!”

Intro Creative Group embroidered the Premier Workwear’s Espresso Bib Apron (PR123) in its khaki/brown colourway.

The company decorated the aprons using its Ricoma EM-1010 embroidery machine and Madeira UK’s Polyneon embroidery threads.

www.introcreative.co.uk