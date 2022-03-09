European garment decorator Lynka is working with clothing company Result to donate hundreds of reflective vests to people helping Ukrainian refugees.

The vests, printed with “volunteer” or “translator” in Ukrainian, are being worn at the border with Poland by the teams providing support to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Yesterday, the United Nations reported that the number of refugees from Ukraine had reached two million, representing the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.

The support has been spearheaded by Lynka, which is based in Skawina, on the outskirts of Kraków in southern Poland – only 230 kilometres west of the Ukrainian border.

Result has been working with convoys shipping donations of clothing and PPE out from the UK. Its transport partner Simarco Worldwide Logistics has secured a clear path to collect, export and deliver the clothing and other items donated by companies for displaced Ukrainian families in Poland.

Lynka’s founder and CEO, John Lynch, who lives to the east of Kraków, said that several Ukrainian people worked at his company which supplies corporate apparel, casual fashion and sportswear. Around one million Ukrainians live in Poland, with many settled in the south.

Writing about the impact of the Russian invasion, Lynch said: “We invited our Ukrainian staff for a short meeting…. and shared our concern and solidarity with them and their homeland. There were tears on most faces.

“In an emergency board meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Poland – on which I serve for 18 years – we discussed how US companies are already doing plenty to help.

“Many of our members – the famous, household name corporations such as IBM, Google, Boeing and others – have invested heavily in Ukraine, playing an important role in the gradual but definitive reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy.

“Many Ukrainians students are terrific in math and are highly respected computer programmers. Kiev has even been called an eastern Silicon Valley.

“Entrepreneurs everywhere locate their businesses near centres of talent, and Ukraine today is certainly recognised as a burgeoning one in Europe.

“Our Polish chapter of the global business organisation YPO have been in close contact… on a special chat group between ourselves and the Kiev Chapter.

“Our members are offering apartments, donating blood, money and more to support our colleagues across the border.

“For reference, the flight from Warsaw to Kiev is about an hour. We are literally right next door.”

Lynka has also changed its website’s home page, adding an image featuring the Ukrainian flag and the message “Stand with Ukraine”.

