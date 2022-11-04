European garment decorator Lynka has launched a new division dedicated to print and embroidery on demand as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The new division, called Podiom, builds on Lynka’s moves towards becoming a print-on-demand (POD) manufacturing and fulfilment hub for Europe, expanding and developing these services “in a more strategic way”.

Based in Kraków in Poland, Lynka unveiled its plans for Podiom at its 30-year anniversary gala celebration at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Kraków, bringing together more than 150 clients, suppliers and other “friends of Lynka” from across Europe and the US.

Highlights of the celebration included an award for Supplier of the Decades which went to Roger McHugh and the team at Beechfield Brands and the Supplier of the Year 2022 award going to Laurent Marceau of clothing brand Kariban.

Announcing the launch of Podiom, Lynka founder and CEO John Lynch said: “We are well on our way to becoming a major print-on-demand manufacturing and fulfilment hub in Europe for our existing and new clients – and we will do that under the Podiom flag.

“We have 30 years’ experience in apparel decorating, with more than 90 million apparel prints under our belt.” However, he added that everyone knew that quality counted even more than quantity. “Clients can rest assured on this front as well, as we have won more awards for quality of apparel decoration – 55 – than any other company in Europe.”

Lynka has been printing direct-to-garment (DTG) since 2015 but has set up Podiom because of advances in the industry, particularly the “transformational” technology of Kornit HD6 industrial-scale DTG printers, as well as “great leaps” in print-on-demand solutions for the retail and e-commerce sectors.

Podiom’s on-demand services will include DTG, embroidery, direct-to-film (DTF), sublimation, transfers and screen print plus neck-labels, custom packaging, hang tags and trims, and retail merchandising.

It will provide the essential processes and online order exchange and interfaces through modern APIs that enable smooth integration into Lynka’s ERP (enterprise resource planning) and workflow systems.

Podiom will provide customers with a single point of contact through its professional and experienced multilingual customer services. It also has its own website at www.podiom.eu.

It will have a daily print capacity of more than 40,000 items, offering turnaround times as short as 24 to 48 hours for print-on-demand orders. Its garment decoration also comes with WRAP and GOTS certifications.

Lynka has a large on-site inventory of apparel brands including Stanley/Stella, Kariban, Beechfield Brands, Stedman, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Tee Jays, B&C Collection, Russell and Cotton Fare. It holds over 1.8 million items in stock at the same location as its 10,000 sqm garment decoration facility.

At its 30th-anniversary celebration, it was revealed that Lynka has printed 91,217,000 T-shirts in its history – enough to circle the Earth more than twice, and more T-shirts printed than any other company in Europe.

The event was also attended by Ira Neaman, CEO of New Jersey-based Vantage Apparel which acquired a majority stake in Lynka last year.

www.podiom.eu

www.lynka.eu