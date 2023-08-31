Sportswear and corporate clothing supplier Lynka has launched the Vansport Zen Pullover from Vantage.

Made from 94% polyester and 6% spandex, the Zen is durable and incorporates advanced moisture management technology to wick away sweat, keeping the wearer cool and dry during even the most demanding of workouts.

It features a covered quarter zip, set-in sleeves and a stand-up collar, and allows for total freedom of movement during exercise.

There’s also plenty of space for personalisation, whether DTF transfer print or embroidered logo.

Available in black and dark grey in a heather jersey with sanded finish.

Lynka is the sole supplier of the Vantage brand in Europe

www.lynka.eu