This design by Lucy Minty of Luxury Lockstitch UK cleverly incorporates a bundle of techniques, effortlessly demonstrating her wide and varied embroidery skills
Lucy Minty developed this design during a digital embroidery masterclass with Liss Cooke at Hand & Lock, the renowned embroidery company in London.
Lucy, who is embroidery production manager at Luxury Lockstitch UK (LLUK), a bespoke manufacturing facility for luxury goods, already had a firm grasp of the fundamentals of digitising and so spent the day covering a wide range of skills that stretched from 3D foam and accordion spacing to raised embroidery and hand-stitch techniques.
For more details on how Lucy at Luxury Lockstitch UK created this embroidery, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our October 2023 issue here