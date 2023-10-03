Lucy Minty developed this design during a digital embroidery masterclass with Liss Cooke at Hand & Lock, the renowned embroidery company in London.

Lucy, who is embroidery production manager at Luxury Lockstitch UK (LLUK), a bespoke manufacturing facility for luxury goods, already had a firm grasp of the fundamentals of digitising and so spent the day covering a wide range of skills that stretched from 3D foam and accordion spacing to raised embroidery and hand-stitch techniques.

www.lluk.co