This design by Lucy Minty of Luxury Lockstitch UK cleverly incorporates a bundle of techniques, effortlessly demonstrating her wide and varied embroidery skills

Lucy Minty developed this design during a digital embroidery masterclass with Liss Cooke at Hand & Lock, the renowned embroidery company in London.

Lucy, who is embroidery production manager at Luxury Lockstitch UK (LLUK), a bespoke manufacturing facility for luxury goods, already had a firm grasp of the fundamentals of digitising and so spent the day covering a wide range of skills that stretched from 3D foam and accordion spacing to raised embroidery and hand-stitch techniques.

