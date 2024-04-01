Polish clothing company LLP is now collecting used clothes from brands in the UK. It started collecting used clothes in Poland in 2018, and has since expanded to a number of counties, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“The initiative is in line with the directive of the European Union (EU), announced in July 2023, which obligates the Member States to establish extended producer responsibility, including regulations concerning selective collection and proper segregation of textile waste,” the company noted.

As the company also operates outside the EU, it has also decided to launch its collections in the British market, where it is supported by the Yellow Octopus Group.

“As of February, we have been supporting LPP in implementing circular activities in its showrooms in Great Britain.

“We are glad that together with this Polish company we can give clothes a second life, and through participation in the process of collection and sorting, we also prepare textiles that can be used in the recovery of raw materials in accordance with the idea of circular fashion,” added Jack Ostrowski, the founder of Yellow Octopus Group.

www.lpp.com/en

www.yellow-octopus.com