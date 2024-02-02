HTV and DTF consumables supplier Dae Ha UK has launched a loyalty scheme for all of its customers.

For every £1 spent by a customer at the Dae Ha UK online store, they will receive a garment point. When a customer has collected 100 of these points, they can be converted into ‘e-wallet’ credits to be spent on future purchases through the Dae Ha UK website.

“Simply go to the ‘my points’ page and click ‘convert points to e-wallet’,” explained the company.

“To spend, place an online order as usual and the funds in your e-wallet will be automatically deducted from your order, unless you select for them not to be.”

Also new from Dae Ha UK are its 30cm-wide DTF film rolls, which are in stock now and can be hot peeled.

www.garmentfilms.co.uk