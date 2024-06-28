A new pop-up shop dedicated to TV reality show Love Island offers fans the chance to take away merchandise personalised using an R-Jet Pro DTF UVi system.

Resolute DTF supplied the direct-to-film machine for the shop at Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford in Kent for branded product specialist Event Merchandising which is running it.

The R-Jet Pro DTF UVi, with integrated in-line lamination and UV curing technology, can be used for printing onto not only garments and fabrics but phone cases, mugs, water bottles, plastic, metal and even glass.

Resolute DTF managing director Colin Marsh said: “It is well suited to on-demand personalisation of just about any hard and semi-rigid item in the first official Love Island store.”

Ricky Robinson-Nunn, from Resolute DTF sales, added: “Chosen for its compact size and punchy output, the R-Jet Pro UVi is perfect for bringing personalisation into a retail environment.”