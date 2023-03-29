Logo International, the Nottingham-based specialist producer of workwear and promotional clothing, has moved to bigger premises to prepare for further growth.

The business has relocated to a new 10,000 sqft building with purpose-built internal offices and showroom – its fourth site within the Colwick Industrial Estate area over the past 20 years.

Founded in the late 1970s, Logo International provides workwear and promotional clothing solutions with added embellishments of embroidery, screen print, transfer printing, labelling and packaging.

It has also built a reputation within the industry for manufacturing garments specifically to suit customers’ needs, at first within manufacturing hotbeds such as Leicester and then offshore in the Middle East and Bangladesh.

Director Sue Antcliff said: “The type of business we handle continues to shape the type of building we need. The industry has changed significantly over the years with the range of UK stock-supported garments now available being vast. This change also coincides with a reduced appetite from customers to wait for the periods of time needed when manufacturing abroad.

“Our new building gives us a better more suitable home than we’ve ever had. Our production capabilities have increased along with our stock holding capacity and the space to grow as a business.”

Supplying both local businesses and large-scale multinational companies, Logo International produces everything from staff uniforms including PPE through to promotional clothing.