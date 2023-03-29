Logo International, the Nottingham-based specialist producer of workwear and promotional clothing, has moved to bigger premises to prepare for further growth.
The business has relocated to a new 10,000 sqft building with purpose-built internal offices and showroom – its fourth site within the Colwick Industrial Estate area over the past 20 years.
Founded in the late 1970s, Logo International provides workwear and promotional clothing solutions with added embellishments of embroidery, screen print, transfer printing, labelling and packaging.
It has also built a reputation within the industry for manufacturing garments specifically to suit customers’ needs, at first within manufacturing hotbeds such as Leicester and then offshore in the Middle East and Bangladesh.
Director Sue Antcliff said: “The type of business we handle continues to shape the type of building we need. The industry has changed significantly over the years with the range of UK stock-supported garments now available being vast. This change also coincides with a reduced appetite from customers to wait for the periods of time needed when manufacturing abroad.
“Our new building gives us a better more suitable home than we’ve ever had. Our production capabilities have increased along with our stock holding capacity and the space to grow as a business.”
Supplying both local businesses and large-scale multinational companies, Logo International produces everything from staff uniforms including PPE through to promotional clothing.
Pictured: Logo International’s new Sublistar DTF machine
It has expanded production by investing in a Sublistar Generation X direct-to-film (DTF) machine, supplied by Manchester-based Midwest Machinery.
Sales manager James McKinlay said: “Demand for embroidered garments is as strong as ever, with more clients also utilising the benefits of transfer printing. Not only can we apply transfers ‘in-house’ but we’re now also able to produce those transfers on site using our new DTF production machine.
“The space for this large machine was also a driving factor when looking for our new site. Having both embroidery and transfer production capabilities within the building enables us to further focus on speed to our customers whilst having total control over production quality.
“We’re very keen for this move to be the start of yet another successful chapter in Logo’s already substantial history.”
Pictured: Embroidery at Logo International’s new premises in Nottingham