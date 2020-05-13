Lofty Creations in Harlow has created a series of T-shirts for children celebrating their birthday during lockdown.

Jay and Roxanne Beevor, owners of Lofty Creations, said: “A long-term customer came to us asking for a ‘Birthday in Quarantine’ T-shirt design. She told us exactly what she wanted, so it was just down to us to make her ideas become reality.

“We have printed a fair amount of this design, all with different ages and colours, as requested by our amazing customers. It has been a very popular design for all ages ranging from age 3 to 13 so far.”

The company has been printing the design onto the Sub T (JS001J) from Just Sub by AWDis, using ink and paper supplies from Ink Experts.

“This design screamed sublimation printing – the colours are so bright and vibrant, and compliment the design completely,” explained Jay and Roxanne.

“We have had some great feedback and comments from our customers, both new and existing.”

www.weareloftycreations.com