Established in 2001, Livingstone International is a specialist in the sourcing and manufacture of bespoke clothing and accessories, servicing customers and clients in the UK, Europe, Africa and North America. These include internationally renowned brands such as BMW, Sky, NFL, Big Bus Tours, DHL and the RAF.

Through its head office in Livingston, in the UK, and expert and experienced international network of offices and factories in China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, Kenya, Turkey and the USA, the company sources and produces a comprehensive range of apparel, including bespoke T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, bags, headwear and trousers. Its main market sectors are corporate, sports and leisurewear.

It works with clients of all sizes with a wide range of experience in sourcing bespoke apparel. “Whether you are new to overseas apparel sourcing or highly experienced, Livingstone International will develop a ‘best-fit’ solution to ensure that your products are delivered on time, on budget and to the quality standards expected in your design brief,” promises the company.

It continues: “We are committed to creating fit for purpose , price competitive and environmentally friendly clothing.

“Our vision is to build a better future for the planet, working hard to ensure that environmental sustainability is at the forefront of our thinking and innovation. As a responsible and ethical company we ensure our partners go above and beyond the ideals of our growing customer base, using only factories that hold the relevant certificates – for example, Gots, Accord, RCS, Sedex, BSCI or Oeko-Tex.

“We and our global partners have a shared commitment to fair and safe working practices throughout our supply chain. We recognise our responsibility to ensure the manufacturing methods used match the ideals of those that wear and love our products.”