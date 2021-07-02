Lola, the design created here, is one of Art To Screen’s original designs from its alternative own brand, Rock Dolls.

This design on a black T-shirt features realistic skin tones, which can be tricky to achieve – Adobe Photoshop is a good starting point for separations, but additional enhancements, as detailed in the step-by-step, are needed to ensure the perfect end result.

The separation for Lola was fairly straightforward, although I did use a black screen. “You don’t use black on black” is something I’ve been told a few times, but with this design I felt it needed it, as it defined the areas better. I also used a separate screen for the light beam.

It’s an eight-colour design – white, 3945c, 2935c, 186c, 444c, 600c, white and black. The artwork was printed at 65lpi (for best results, artwork should be at 300dpi) and printed onto a Gildan Softstyle Ladies’ T-Shirt (64000L).