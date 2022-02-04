I decorated 15 hats in total using Adobe Illustrator to design the artwork, explained Chris France, company director of Frankland Design.

“The caps were for Little Soho’s staff and to give to their regular customers as part of gift bundles.”

Chris printed the design onto Beechfield’s Signature 5-Panel Mesh Snapback (B845) using a Stahls cap heat press.

He also used the Amex Flash White Extra Plastisol and Amex Red Waterbased inks, plus Screen Print World’s transfer paper, Amex Fine Transfer Powder Adhesive and a BBC Industries BlackFlash flash dryer, all supplied by Screen Print World.

www.franklanddesign.co.uk