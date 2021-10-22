A new local business, Little Lions designed the logo themselves, explained Emma Earl, owner of Print Em.

“They were really pleased with the garments, and now look the part when they set up their soft play!”

Emma printed the Little Lions logo using printable transfer paper, plus Siser EasyWeed heat transfer vinyl from Grafityp for the branding.

She decorated Fruit of the Loom’s 65/35 Polo Shirt (SS402) and the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis, all supplied by Ralawise.

www.instagram.com/print.ems