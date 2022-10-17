I got in touch with the owner Hollie and asked about selling some merch, after taking my nieces to Little Lancashire Village and loving the whole concept they’ve created, explained Nicola Campbell, company director of Stitch It.

The Little Lancashire Village logo and design was created by Fix Creative Designs.

It has 6,771 stitches, which was embroidered in a seven minute run.

Stitch It embroidered the logo using its Happy Japan embroidery machines and embroidery threads from Madeira UK

The company decorated the Mini Essential Fashion Backpack (BG153) from BagBase, the Kids Hoodie (JH001B) from Just Hoods by AWDis, Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BC045) and the Children’s Bib Apron (PR149) from Premier Workwear.

We’ve had a great response to the merch, and people have been buying them as Christmas stocking fillers, added Nicola.

“We’re very keen at Stitch It to support small local businesses, so working with The Little Lancashire Village was very exciting for all our team!”

