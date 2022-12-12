Whether at work or leisure, enhanced visibility when outdoors is paramount as the days grow shorter — we shed some light on the hi-vis garments and accessories promising to keep your customers safe this winter

Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket This new breathable, windproof and water-repellent printable hooded jacket has a recycled, abrasion-resistant ripstop outer with Repreve performance recycled padding. Available in three colourways, yellow and orange are certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 (navy is enhanced-visibility only).

Snickers Workwear’s High-Vis Class 2 Women‘s Stretch Work Trousers Holster Pockets These new high-visibility trousers are made from a two-way stretch Sorona fabric with a gusset panel at the crotch for optimal fit, mobility and comfort. They feature a KneeGuard system with Cordura reinforcements at the knees and pockets.

Tombo’s Hi-Viz Jacket There are reflective panels across the chest, shoulder and sleeves of this breathable and showerproof style for enhanced visibility. It comes with a tear-away label, as well as an adjustable hem with a drawcord and toggles.

Beechfield’s Enhanced-Viz Beanie This double-layer knit beanie is made from a soft-touch, 100% acrylic fabric. It features enhanced visibility stripes, plus a cuffed design for ample decoration options.

Regatta Professional’s Pro Hi Vis Thermogen Heated Jacket Made from an Isotex 10,000 fabric, this waterproof and breathable jacket features Intelligent Directional Reflection chevrons for safety, plus a battery-powered heating system and Thermoguard insulation for warmth.

James & Nicholson’s Men’s/Ladies’ Signal Workwear T-Shirt These polycotton tees are available in neon yellow and neon orange. The women‘s style is lightly waisted with a V-neck, while the men’s version comes with a round neckline. The Men’s/Ladies’ Signal Workwear Polo is also available.

Engel’s Super-Stretch Collection This new range of high-visibility, flexible workwear is designed to stretch with the movement of the body for maximum comfort in any working environment. The garments are made in the brand’s Sustainable-Safety fabric.

Pro RTX High Visibility’s HV Hoodie Made from 100% polyester, this hoodie features a contrast-colour hem and cuff, as well as a double-fabric hood and adjustable drawcords. It’s available in two high-visibility colourways: yellow/navy and orange/navy.

