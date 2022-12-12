Whether at work or leisure, enhanced visibility when outdoors is paramount as the days grow shorter — we shed some light on the hi-vis garments and accessories promising to keep your customers safe this winter
Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket This new breathable, windproof and water-repellent printable hooded jacket has a recycled, abrasion-resistant ripstop outer with Repreve performance recycled padding. Available in three colourways, yellow and orange are certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 (navy is enhanced-visibility only).
Snickers Workwear’s High-Vis Class 2 Women‘s Stretch Work Trousers Holster Pockets These new high-visibility trousers are made from a two-way stretch Sorona fabric with a gusset panel at the crotch for optimal fit, mobility and comfort. They feature a KneeGuard system with Cordura reinforcements at the knees and pockets.
Tombo’s Hi-Viz Jacket There are reflective panels across the chest, shoulder and sleeves of this breathable and showerproof style for enhanced visibility. It comes with a tear-away label, as well as an adjustable hem with a drawcord and toggles.
Regatta Professional’s Pro Hi Vis Thermogen Heated Jacket Made from an Isotex 10,000 fabric, this waterproof and breathable jacket features Intelligent Directional Reflection chevrons for safety, plus a battery-powered heating system and Thermoguard insulation for warmth.
Engel’s Super-Stretch Collection This new range of high-visibility, flexible workwear is designed to stretch with the movement of the body for maximum comfort in any working environment. The garments are made in the brand’s Sustainable-Safety fabric.
