Life is better in colour
Find your perfect spring colour – with Fruit of the Loom
Fruit of the Loom has added four new on-trend colours to its comprehensive colour collection, which includes classics, brights, soft shades and sophisticated tones. Take a look at this year’s new colour additions: Cranberry, College Green, Desert Sand and Mountain Blue – perfect new colour canvases ready for decoration.
NEW: Cranberry & College Green
Cranberry An intense and glowing red tone that has been added to Fruit’s Iconic 195 T, Ladies Iconic 195 T and Kids Iconic 195 T styles.
Speaking of the Kids Iconic 195 T,his short-sleeved newcomer boasts a fabric weight of 195 gsm. It has a classic cut, making it a great unisex piece for boys and girls, with a round, rib knit neckline made of cotton, and a full-length, shoulder-to-shoulder neckband.
College Green This new colour is the latest addition to Fruit of the Loom’s range of nine great green shades. It is has been added to Fruit’s Iconic 195 T, Kids Iconic 195 T as well as the SupercottonTM Sweat and the SupercottonTM Hooded Sweat styles – both coming soon in 2024.
NEW: Desert Sand & Mountain Blue
Desert Sand This great new shade is available in Fruit’s Iconic 195 T, the Ladies Iconic 195 T and will also be featured on Fruit’s new SupercottonTM Sweat and SupercottonTM Hooded Sweat garments – coming later in 2024.
For all those who appreciate a heavier fabric weight in ringspun cotton quality with a consistently soft feel, the Iconic 195 T is perfect. It is designed for repeated washing at 60°C and comes in a classic fit in many fruitful colours for ladies and men.
Mountain Blue The perfect new blue is available on the Iconic 195 T, the Kids Iconic 195 T as well as on the soon-to-be-launched SupercottonTM Sweat and SupercottonTM Hooded Sweat.