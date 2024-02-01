Life is better in colour

Cranberry An intense and glowing red tone that has been added to Fruit’s Iconic 195 T, Ladies Iconic 195 T and Kids Iconic 195 T styles.

Speaking of the Kids Iconic 195 T,his short-sleeved newcomer boasts a fabric weight of 195 gsm. It has a classic cut, making it a great unisex piece for boys and girls, with a round, rib knit neckline made of cotton, and a full-length, shoulder-to-shoulder neckband.

College Green This new colour is the latest addition to Fruit of the Loom’s range of nine great green shades. It is has been added to Fruit’s Iconic 195 T, Kids Iconic 195 T as well as the SupercottonTM Sweat and the SupercottonTM Hooded Sweat styles – both coming soon in 2024.