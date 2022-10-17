Rhinestones and HTV

One reason that Rock the Dragon stands out is its specialism in rhinestones. Kath initially applied them by hand and then used the “brush ‘n’ bake” method, dropping stones into customised stencils. In 2018 the business invested in a Nagel & Hermann Endless Libero C3 hot-fix rhinestone machine, and then a second, the Endless Libero C4, last year. “They’re quite massive lumps of machinery, powered by compressors, but they are a fabulous piece of kit,” Kath adds. The rhinestone designs are created using Adobe Illustrator and Sierra Hotfix software.

Six years ago, Kath and Amy discovered Dae Ha UK’s heat transfer films and now use nearly its whole range, from glitter to holographics. “We are always trying to push the boundaries with designs to try and make things that little bit more sparkly than what we’ve done before,” Kath says. “The quality of Dae

Ha is fantastic so we tend to stick with them as a supplier. We have a good relationship with them.” The company uses a lot of One Flex PU film as well as Dae Ha vinyls for stretch fabrics. “Some designs can be five or six layers where you have different-coloured vinyls, different-coloured glitters, a layer of rhinestone. They can be quite intense.”

Dae Ha’s Holographic film is ideal for creating sparkly spangle-like effects without using actual spangles, says Kath. “We cut the individual circles out of the holographic film and it mimics the sequins on the fabric. It’s like a flat version of rhinestone and works really well.” This is useful for garments for children under four, Amy explains. “From a safety perspective there are no pick hazards with the stones. That is something we have to be quite wary of with what we do because the little ones do love to pick at it.”