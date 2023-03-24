This brilliant logo was embroidered onto workwear by Stitch Up Embroidery & Sewing for Leslies Garden Service
Krisztina Szabone, who co-owns Stitch Up Embroidery & Sewing with her husband, explained how they worked with Leslies Garden Service to create the final logo, choosing the colours together and adding social media icons to the design at the company’s request.
On the T-shirts, we embroidered the logo onto the chest only, while on the hoodies and polo shirts, we embroidered the chest and back, adds Krisztina.
The Leslies Garden Service logo includes four colours, and was printed onto bottle green and pink garments.
Using its Brother embroidery machines, Stitch Up decorated 100 items, which included 12 T-shirts from Fruit of the Loom, 30 hoodies from Russell Europe and 16 polo shirts from Pro RTX.
The company also decorated 15 mugs, 12 beanies from Beechfield and 15 bags from Westford Mill for Leslies Garden Service to give their business partners as gifts.