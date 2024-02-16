For the Scalloway Jarl’s Squad musicians, the company embroidered Castle Clothing’s Selkirk Softshell Jacket (204) in black and Pro RTX’s Pro Polo (RX101) in charcoal, while for the Lerwick Jarl’s Squad musicians, they embroidered Regatta Professional’s Navigate Hybrid Jacket (RG446) in navy/seal grey, as well as Result Clothing’s Urban Ladies Ice Bird Padded Jacket (RS192F) in navy for their videographer.

All of the garments were supplied by PenCarrie, except for the Castle Clothing jackets, which were supplied directly from the brand.

“It’s always very exciting to lift the embargo on these projects after keeping them a secret for weeks, or even months, added Julie.

“Our work has gone down very well in the community, and we’ve had a lot of positive comments on what we’ve done.

“As the biggest festival of the season, Lerwick Up Helly Aa is heavily promoted on social media and in the news, so seeing the finished products we had a hand in creating on the TV or in newspapers feels very rewarding!”

