High-vis workwear manufacturer Leo Workwear has been named winner of the Green Manufacturer Award at the Green Awards UK 2026.

Held at the end of September at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, Leo had been shortlisted alongside ABP Langport, CPL Aromas and St Austell Brewery.

The judges praised Leo’s broad approach to sustainability, saying: “This entrant demonstrated a comprehensive approach to sustainable manufacturing, connecting product design, materials, supply chain management, circularity, and operational performance. The transition of its entire range to EcoViz, elimination of PFAS, independently assessed carbon savings, and full lifecycle assessment demonstrate meaningful progress. Its strong community impact and clear plans for further improvement also show that sustainability is deeply embedded across the business.”

Peter Turner, founder and MD at Leo Workwear, commented:“We’re not a company that tends to chase awards, so this one genuinely meant something to us. We knew we were shortlisted alongside some very strong manufacturers, and we certainly didn’t go into the day expecting to win.

“What makes us particularly proud is what the judges chose to recognise. This wasn’t about one new product or one initiative; they recognised the way sustainability has become embedded across the whole business.

“Back in 2019 we made a deliberate decision to challenge the way high-visibility workwear was being made. Since then, we’ve transitioned our entire range, invested heavily in measuring the real impact of our products and tried to be increasingly transparent about both what we have achieved and what still needs to improve.

“There is still plenty more to do, but receiving the Green Manufacturer Award feels like important independent recognition that we have been helping to lead positive change within our industry.”

Leo’s sustainability journey began in 2019 with the launch of its EcoViz range, using recycled polyester as an alternative to conventional virgin-sourced fabrics. By 2024, the company had transitioned its entire product range to EcoViz and other more responsibly sourced materials.

Since then, the business has continued to focus on measuring and reducing environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle.

Leo Workwear is based in Barnstaple, North Devon, and has specialised in the design and manufacture of high-visibility clothing since 1981.