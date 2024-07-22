Leo Workwear in Devon has unveiled a new initiative that will see unwanted garments recycled into filling for new premium dog beds.

To develop the end-of-life solution for Leo products, the company has teamed up with Bright Secure Recycling which provides closed-loop recycling solutions to a broad range of businesses.

Bright Secure Recycling will collect clothing and then assess and organise it for shredding. The end product is then used to fill new dog beds which are sold on.

The team at Barnstaple-based Leo Workwear were so impressed by the first batch that they donated them to the Dogs Trust in nearby Ilfracombe which rescues and rehomes dogs.