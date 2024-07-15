The spring and summer series of Print & Stitch roadshows came to a close this month with a successful event in Leicester.

The roadshow at the Leicester Marriott Hotel on 9 July featured suppliers with the latest in garments as well as embroidery and print technology.

Organisers reported a steady stream of visitors throughout the day, seizing the chance to connect with their local sales representatives from top distributors.

Janet Carlisle, founder of Mimi & Thomas, the Leicestershire-based specialist in personalised cashmere knitwear for women and babies, commented: “All key suppliers are here which is great. Great business catch-up. Saw new products at the show.”

Gareth Packer, account manager at Leicestershire sock manufacturer Exceptio, praised the show for its “nice open spaces” and being “easy to get to each exhibitor”.

The Print & Stitch shows resume their UK tour on 24 September, running through to November, visiting Norwich, Haydock Park in Merseyside, Southampton, Watford in Hertfordshire, Exeter, and Swindon in Wiltshire.

The spring series of shows also visited Glasgow, Newcastle upon Tyne and Gateshead, Barnsley in South Yorkshire, Newport in south Wales and Croydon in south London.

Registration is free to the trade via printandstitch.org.