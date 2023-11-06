Whether they want to make a bold statement or flaunt coordinated style, legwear is an excellent branding option for your customers. From smart chinos and cargo pants, to eco-friendly shorts and leggings, we review the most current styles available

Just Hoods by AWDis’s Tapered Track Pant

Just Hoods by AWDis’s Tapered Track Pant

Made from 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester (280gsm), these modern track pants have a soft, cotton-faced outer for an excellent printing surface, an elasticated waistband with outer drawcord, front pocket, tapered leg and ribbed ankle cuffs

Finden & Hales’ Adults’ Knitted Shorts with Zip Pockets

Finden & Hales’ Adults’ Knitted Shorts with Zip Pockets

Made from a 100% polyester interlock fabric, these 250gsm knitted shorts come in six colourways with solid or contrast-colour side panels. Other features include a fully elasticated waist; a kids’ companion style is also available

Just Cool by AWDis’s Cool Shorts

Just Cool by AWDis’s Cool Shorts

Offering UPF 40+ protection, these lightweight shorts are made from 100% polyester. They feature an elasticated waist, a mini mesh-lined inner with drawcords, side pockets and an internal key pocket. A kids’ companion style is also available

Spiro Activewear’s Men’s Slim Fit Jogger

Spiro Activewear’s Men’s Slim Fit Jogger

Ready for decoration with both print or embroidery, these slim-fit stretch joggers come tag-free. They feature a soft drawcord waist, YKK ankle snap zips, and mesh side pockets with an integral key pocket

Regatta Professional’s Scandal Stretch Trouser

Regatta Professional’s Scandal Stretch Trouser

These full-stretch, cotton/elastane fabric trousers come with reinforced triple-stitched seams. They feature Cordura kneepad pockets, belt loops and multiple pockets, including a concealed zipped pocket

Behrens’ Eco Tech Leggings

Behrens’ Eco Tech Leggings

These lightweight, high-stretch leggings are made from an eco-friendly recycled nylon/elastane fabric blend. They feature a deep, self-fabric waistband, concealed mobile phone pocket and reflective ankle taping, and are available in sizes 6-18 in black and navy

Premier Workwear’s ‘Energized’ Women’s Onna-Stretch Jogger Pant

Premier Workwear’s ‘Energized’ Women’s Onna-Stretch Jogger Pant

These four-way stretch, breathable joggers are made with recycled polyester, and are ready for decoration with embroidery, as well as transfer and screen print. Other features include a waistband with drawcord and mock fly, ribbed knit cuffed ankles, and multiple mobile-friendly and zipped pockets. They’re available in women’s sizes 8-20 in six colours

Snickers Workwear’s AllroundWork 4-Way Stretch Trousers Holster Pockets

Snickers Workwear’s AllroundWork 4-Way Stretch Trousers Holster Pockets

These new trousers are made from a windproof softshell fabric with four-way stretch combined with thin, elastic panels for optimal ventilation and freedom of movement. They include Cordura stretch knees, and a KneeGuard system certified to EN 14404

For more legwear options from leading brands, check out our November 2023 issue here

Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month