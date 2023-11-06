Whether they want to make a bold statement or flaunt coordinated style, legwear is an excellent branding option for your customers. From smart chinos and cargo pants, to eco-friendly shorts and leggings, we review the most current styles available
Just Hoods by AWDis’s Tapered Track Pant
Made from 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester (280gsm), these modern track pants have a soft, cotton-faced outer for an excellent printing surface, an elasticated waistband with outer drawcord, front pocket, tapered leg and ribbed ankle cuffs
Just Cool by AWDis’s Cool Shorts
Offering UPF 40+ protection, these lightweight shorts are made from 100% polyester. They feature an elasticated waist, a mini mesh-lined inner with drawcords, side pockets and an internal key pocket. A kids’ companion style is also available
Regatta Professional’s Scandal Stretch Trouser
These full-stretch, cotton/elastane fabric trousers come with reinforced triple-stitched seams. They feature Cordura kneepad pockets, belt loops and multiple pockets, including a concealed zipped pocket
Premier Workwear’s ‘Energized’ Women’s Onna-Stretch Jogger Pant
These four-way stretch, breathable joggers are made with recycled polyester, and are ready for decoration with embroidery, as well as transfer and screen print. Other features include a waistband with drawcord and mock fly, ribbed knit cuffed ankles, and multiple mobile-friendly and zipped pockets. They’re available in women’s sizes 8-20 in six colours
Snickers Workwear’s AllroundWork 4-Way Stretch Trousers Holster Pockets
These new trousers are made from a windproof softshell fabric with four-way stretch combined with thin, elastic panels for optimal ventilation and freedom of movement. They include Cordura stretch knees, and a KneeGuard system certified to EN 14404