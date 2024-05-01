Leavers Season with AWDis
The JH001 College Hoodie by AWDis is the number one choice for leavers hoodies, and there are some things that really set the brand apart from the rest…
Quality
The JH001 is known for its high-quality materials and construction. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, it offers durability and comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear.
Customisation Options
The blank canvas provides a range of customisation options for the JH001, allowing schools, colleges, or universities to add their logos, designs, and leavers’ messages. This personalisation adds sentimental value to the hoodie, making it a cherished memento for students.
Variety of Colours and Sizes
The JH001 comes in a massive selection of 90 colours and a broad range of sizes, ensuring that there’s an option to suit every individual’s taste and body type. This variety makes it easier for institutions to choose colours that match their branding or students’ preferences.
Popularity
The JH001 has gained popularity among students and educational institutions alike, becoming a recognisable choice for leavers’ hoodies. Its reputation for quality, customisation, and affordability has contributed to its widespread adoption as the go-to option for this purpose.