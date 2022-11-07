We swot up on the latest schoolwear and accessories promising A* potential for your customers’ designs from printed leavers’ hoodies to embroidered school logos and crests
Charles Kirk’s Colour Plus X Micro-Fresh Sweatshirts
Available in up to 16 stock colours, this sweatshirt collection offers round-neck, V-neck, cardigan and jogger styles. Each sweatshirt is made with a minimum of 30% recycled fibres and features Micro-Fresh technology; they can also be made to order in a wider range of colours
One+All’s Eco Ties
These eco-friendly ties are made using recycled plastic bottles, and come in 53 striped colour combinations from stock across three styles and lengths. A made-to-order tie service is also available. For more sustainable schoolwear options, there are the Performa Eco Blazers and Jackets
Kustom Kit’s Kids Klassic Polo
Made from the brand’s Superwash 60 fabric, this 65/35 polycotton polo is suitable for a 60°C wash without affecting the shape or colour vibrancy of the garment. Available from age 3/4 up to 13/14 years, it comes in five popular school colours: white, red, light blue, navy and canary
William Turner’s Therma Bottles
These 500ml metal water bottles come in a range of bright colours and patterned designs, including camouflage, florals, matt ombre, glitters and a mirror-shine selection. Suitable for printing, the bottles are vacuumed sealed to keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours
Finden & Hales’s Knitted Tracksuit Top and Bottoms
This colour-coordinated tracksuit set features the brand’s iconic contrast panel stripe on the outer sleeves and leg. Both styles come in seven colourways, and have a tear-away label for easy rebranding
Russell Europe’s Children’s Authentic Zipped Hood Jacket
From the Authentic Sweats collection, this hooded sweatshirt has a 100% cotton face, ideal for decoration. Made from a 280gsm, 80% ringspun combed cotton/20% polyester fabric blend, it features a double-layered hood with a concealed zipper and name label. The Children’s Authentic Raglan Sweat and Authentic Hooded Sweat are also available
David Luke’s 100% Recyclable Blazers & Jackets
Partnering with the Circular Textiles Foundation, the brand is now introducing its 100% recyclable school blazers and jackets. The recyclable garments will carry the Circular Textiles Foundation certification mark, which ensures that once they’ve come to the end of their life, they’ll be recycled back into yarn
Chadwick Textiles’s iGen Games Kit
This colour-coordinated collection includes the Unisex Polo and Short, plus Female Polo and Skort, as well as three new styles: the iGen Legging, Tapered Pant and Midlayer. The Pro range offering five coordinated sports garments is also available