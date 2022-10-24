For more jackets, gilets & fleece options from leading brands, check out our October 2022 issue here
Layer upon layer
Starting to feel the autumnal chill? We’ve got you and your customers covered with all the latest jackets, gilets and fleeces from leading brands, promising all-round protection from the elements over the coming months
From One+All’s new The Making Of brand, the Reversible Coat offers a weatherproof layer with a zip-away hood, and comes in ages 2/3 to 13/14 years. Also available from The Making Of collection, the Performance Coat provides a weatherproof, three-layer softshell with a hood, while the Fleece Coat features a Polartherm fleece fabric
Available from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Windproof Quilted Jacket offers a wind-protective layer with quilted polyester insulation on the shoulders, upper body and hood for extra warmth. It’s made from three-layer wind-protective fabric with a water-repellent surface, plus a jersey inside and detachable insulated hood
New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Microfleece Jacket is made from a 165gsm, 100% recycled polyester fabric using 100% post-consumer, PET recycled plastic bottles. The tag-free jacket is ready to brand with a removable zip-pull, decorative body stitching, and soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs.
The Varsity Puffer Jacket from Just Hoods by AWDis is perfect for print, and comes with a tear-away label for easy rebranding. The modern-fit layer has contrast sleeves and knitted collar, cuffs and hem, plus a full zip with a plastic zipper and puller
The Premium Sweat Jacket from Fruit of the Loom has a 100% cotton exterior and concealed metal zip for excellent printability. It’s made from a 280gsm, ringspun combed cotton fabric with a soft, brushed fleece inside, plus a stand-up collar, two front pockets, and elastane on the hem and cuffs for added stretch. The Ladies Premium Sweat Jacket is also available
Front Row & Co’s Recycled Sherpa Fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester, using an average of 21 post-consumer PET plastic bottles per garment. The fully lined fleece features contrast polycotton twill panels on the chest, back and neck, which are ideal for branding, plus a long front chest pocket and an embroidery access zip for ease of decoration
The Expert ExpoLite Thermal Jacket from Craghoppers is suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as transfer, vinyl and screen print. The lightweight layer is made from a mini-ripstop, part-recycled polyester fabric finished with EcoShield DWR technology. It comes with four pockets, and an adjustable hem and elastic bound cuffs for a tailored fit.
The Hybrid-Stretch Jacket from Tee Jays comes with DuPont padding on the chest and back for insulated warmth, plus stretch panels for greater mobility. It features an inner pocket and two large, hidden front pockets; a female companion style plus a bodywarmer are also available in the Hybrid-Stretch series