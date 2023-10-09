Come rain or shine, ensure your customers are prepared for the spring and summer seasons with our round-up of lightweight, brandable outer layer choices from the industry’s leading suppliers
New from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Hybrid Jacket is made from a moisture-wicking jersey fabric with Repreve insulation (made using recycled materials) on the shoulder and upper body area. The multi-purpose work jacket features sleeves designed to provide enhanced mobility, as well as zipped pockets and cuffs with thumb grips
Available in five colours, Fruit of the Loom’s Premium Sweat Jacket is made using ringspun combed cotton. The 280gsm layer has a softly brushed fleece interior, plus a 100% cotton outer surface that’s ready for decoration. The Ladies Premium Sweat Jacket is also available, which features side seams for a feminine fit
Ideal for decoration, the Hooded Contrast Padded Jacket from Finden & Hales features flat contrast panels running down the undersleeve, side of the body, upper bodice and on the hood. It’s made from stain-resistant fabrics with a showerproof finish, and has an embroidery access zip in the lining
Regatta Professional’s Vintage Puffer Jacket is made using 100% polyester with a heavyweight, recycled fill (using approximately 30 plastic bottles) and features storm cuffs. It’s available in three contrast colourways, plus it’s suitable for screen, transfer and vinyl print
Pro RTX’s Pro 2 Layer Softshell Gilet is available in three colours: black, navy and charcoal. The durable, shower-resistant layer comes with a full front zip fastening and front zipped hand pockets