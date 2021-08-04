Promotional merchandise specialist Geiger has appointed Lauren Farrell as account manager at its UK-based business.

She has five years of industry experience and has previously worked with leading client accounts, focusing on providing exceptional customer service and innovative merchandising solutions.

As part of her new role, she will be the first port of call for some of Geiger’s most prominent world-renowned clients, while fulfilling excellent levels of service and helping to drive the business of Geiger Brandspiration forward.

Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger in the UK, said: “Lauren is a very enthusiastic, driven and creative individual who brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. We are very excited to welcome her into our team.”

Lauren added: “I have been impressed by Geiger’s track record of industry-leading excellence, consumer focus and innovation. I am looking forward to being part of a team that drives inspiration and results.“

Based in west London, Geiger’s business supplies promotional clothing and other branded merchandise across the EMEA region. It was originally formed as BTC Group in 1977 before becoming part of global group Geiger in 2018.

uk.geiger.com