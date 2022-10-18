Businesses across the UK can tap into a new £6.4 million online service to help them better support disabled staff and those with health conditions.

The Support with Employee Health and Disability service, currently in its early test phase, provides essential information that is available for free for any employer to access.

It offers advice on how to manage staff who may be in or out of work with a disability or a long-term health condition.

The service is aimed at smaller businesses, many of which do not have in-house HR support or access to an occupational health service, aiming to help them to build more diverse and inclusive workforces.

The new service also covers potential changes an employer could make to help staff to return to and stay in work.

The site is currently in test mode, with businesses and disability groups invited to have their say through a short online survey, to help shape the future of the service.

It will be constantly updated and improved over the next three years, informed by feedback given from the survey.

Once fully developed, the service will also help employers understand their legal obligations, including how to make adjustments for disabled people and those with health conditions.

Introduced by the Department for Work and Pensions, it was announced yesterday by Claire Coutinho, minister for disabled people, health and work,

www.support-with-employee-health-and-disability.dwp.gov.uk