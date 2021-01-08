i-Sub has introduced its sister company, Matrix Inks, which will provide screenprinting equipment and consumables to the UK market.
Established in December 2020, Matrix Inks has partnered with key industry suppliers, including MagnaColours, Ink Cups Tagless, Inpro Holland and Exile Technologies. The new company will also offer a range of its own Matrix-manufactured products, such as LED exposure units, washout booths, and drying cabinets.
“We set up Matrix Inks due to the continued success of Roq machinery with our sister company i-Sub — it was a clear progression set to expand further into the screenprinting market to provide the same level of high-quality support on the Roq machines,” explained Alex Taylor, managing director of Matrix Inks.
The Matrix technical team will support its products across the UK and Ireland from its new office and demonstration centre in Plymouth.
Amongst its products, Matrix Inks will exclusively supply AquaMix, a pre-mixed range of water-based inks and ancillary products powered MagnaColours, and are running a special promotion on AquaMix until the end of March.
The company also offers the Inpro Automatic Screen Reclaim system, the Inpro Tiger Clean Series and a separate developer solution, the Inpro Combi Eco, which partners with the Exile VLUX System.
Matrix Inks has also launched its ‘Deal of the Week’ offering a range of discount products, which updates every Monday at 9am.