i-Sub has introduced its sister company, Matrix Inks, which will provide screenprinting equipment and consumables to the UK market.

Established in December 2020, Matrix Inks has partnered with key industry suppliers, including MagnaColours, Ink Cups Tagless, Inpro Holland and Exile Technologies. The new company will also offer a range of its own Matrix-manufactured products, such as LED exposure units, washout booths, and drying cabinets.

“We set up Matrix Inks due to the continued success of Roq machinery with our sister company i-Sub — it was a clear progression set to expand further into the screenprinting market to provide the same level of high-quality support on the Roq machines,” explained Alex Taylor, managing director of Matrix Inks.

The Matrix technical team will support its products across the UK and Ireland from its new office and demonstration centre in Plymouth.