Traditionally, a range of different techniques has been used for cutting textiles, with one of the most common being knife cutting. The problem with such techniques is that the finished quality is dependent on the accuracy of the person cutting, while the material itself will often be left with frayed edges, making the process a time-consuming one with a risk of wasted material.

Laser cutters offer many advantages over alternative cutting methods. A fast and flexible solution, laser cutters provide pinpoint accurate cuts and engraving while the laser beam seals the cut edges of the textiles and fabrics, leaving no frayed edges. This allows you to scale production and maximise creative time.

Cleaning is a largely simple process for laser-engraved fabrics to give them the final finishing touch. Generally, cleaning textiles can be as simple as the method you would normally use to remove dust.

Denser materials, such as natural leather, may require additional cleaning when processed such as wiping with a damp cloth, however, LaserLeather, Trotec’s synthetic leather, is specially developed for laser processing and requires no special cleaning methods.

The flexibility of laser cutters means that a wide range of textiles and fabrics, both natural and synthetic, can be processed. These include denim, leather, felt, silk and many more, while laser machines can be found in industries from fashion to the automotive sector, producing everything from clothing to technical textiles.

