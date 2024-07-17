Engineering and Foundry Supplies in Lancashire has invested in an eight-head Tajima machine, more than doubling its embroidery capacity to meet growing demand.

The company, which offers garment decoration, school uniform, PPE, laundry services and signage, has installed the Tajima TMEZ-KC machine at its Colne premises next to its existing six-head Barudan.

Stephen Frost, director of E&F Supplies, said: “The integration of the Tajima TMEZ-KC into our operations marks a significant milestone in our commitment to adopting innovative technologies that benefit our customers.”

The company was attracted by the model’s cutting-edge technology and efficiency, incorporating artificial intelligence to optimise embroidery patterns and reduce setup times as well as allow high levels of precision and speed for high-quality finishes.

“This AI-driven machine will allow us to scale up our production capabilities while maintaining the high standards of quality and efficiency that our clients expect from us,” Stephen added.

