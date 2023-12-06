“The large embroidery on the back took 150 minutes, and the left chest run time was 50 minutes — our customers have been really impressed with the detail on all our embroidery, especially when we embroider animals!”

Orca Embroidery embroidered the logo onto Pro RTX’s Pro Polo (RX101) in black, as well as the Varsity Hoodie (JH003) from Just Hoods by AWDis in a black/red colourway.

The company used its Brother PR670E embroidery machine with Classic 40 embroidery threads from Madeira UK.

