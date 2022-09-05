Garment decorator Lads & Lasses Group has acquired Bradsports, another established schoolwear and workwear specialist in the Midlands.

Bradsports will continue to operate out of its shop in Wolverhampton Road in Codsall in Staffordshire, north-west of Wolverhampton, but garments are now being sold through Lads & Lasses and its website.

Formed in 2010, Bradsports was run by Nikola and Darren Bradburn and offered print and embroidery services for schoolwear and workwear.

Lads & Lasses Group, based in Wolverhampton, was founded in 2003 by managing director Tina Bourke and supplies schoolwear, workwear, corporate wear, teamwear and other printed and embroidered garments. It has premises in Bilbrook Road in Codsall as well as two stores in Penn in south-west Wolverhampton.

In a statement to customers, Bradsports said: “We are based in the same location and will continue to provide school uniform and corporate wear as previous. Following the takeover, all of the schools previously provided by Bradsports can now be purchased on the Lads & Lasses website.”

www.ladsandlassesschoolwear.co.uk