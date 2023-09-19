One of the longest serving members of the UK decorated apparel industry has entered into well-earned retirement.

Kevin Farmer, joined Charterhouse Holdings PLC in 1982 following a career in professional football that was cut short by injury. He held several positions across the business, but is best known in his role as executive director for the Kustom Kit brand.

Kevin was directly responsible for creating the Kustom Kit brand back in the mid-90s and was the driving force behind its rapid growth and continued success. The brand’s best-selling Oxford shirts and Klassic polos were all developed under Kevin’s stewardship.

Reflecting on his time with the company, Kevin said: “It’s been a wonderful journey and a great pleasure working within the printwear market for the past 30 years. From humble beginnings the industry has grown into a hugely successful market. I have shared many great moments and it’s been a privilege working with so many wonderful customers, many of which have become great friends too.

“I would like to say thank you to you all for making my career both enjoyable and rewarding”.

Miles Carter, CEO of Charterhouse, added: “Kevin has been instrumental in the development of this company and in particular the Kustom Kit business. He is quite rightly regarded as a legend within the industry, he seems to know everyone! I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him, a view that I know is shared by all of his customers too.

“He’ll be dearly missed by everyone at Charterhouse, but he leaves with our sincere gratitude and best wishes for a very much deserved long and happy retirement.”

