Kustom Kit has launched a digital brochure that explains its approach to corporate social responsibility.

Called Our Approach to Better, it details how the clothing brand is addressing environmental concerns and ensuring responsible production and social responsibility runs through everything it does.

The brand’s mantra of ‘Buy less, buy better’ is reflected in its commitment to making quality garments that last.

The brochure includes information on Kustom Kit’s environmental policy, including how it is reducing its impact now and its future aims, along with what certifications it has. It also details where its garments are made, how the factory workers are treated, and its supply chain code of conduct.

The brochure is designed to be used by decorators to help them inform their customers about the ethical and environmental credentials behind the Kustom Kit brand.

Download your copy here: imagesmag.uk/KK-CSR-2024.

www.kustomkit.com