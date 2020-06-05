Kustom Kit has announced the launch of its fundraising campaign in aid of NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

The campaign will see the brand donating 25p to the charity from the sale of each garment in its Superwash 60 collection between 1 June and 31 August.

Ryan Hornbuckle, marketing director at Kustom Kit, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be announcing this initiative. The nation has shown their overwhelming love and support for our NHS heroes over the last few months, and we felt compelled to create something that would give our industry an opportunity to provide further support for NHS Charities Together.

“We hope that the popularity of our Superwash styles will help to raise a significant amount for this very worthy cause as we continue to face the awful implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Superwash 60 collection is available from the brand’s UK distributors: BTC Activewear, PenCarrie, Prestige Leisure and Ralawise.

www.kustomkit.com