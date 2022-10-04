Kustom Kit has added one of its classic polos to its Superwash 60° collection of garments that can withstand higher washing temperatures.

The KK430 Long Sleeve Polo – one of the staples of its Klassic polo selection – has received a “makeover” and is now made from 200gsm 65/35 polyester cotton pique fabric that allows for a 60C wash without its shape or colour vibrancy being affected.

The Superwash 60° collection already includes sweatshirts, zipped hoodies, T-shirts and other polo shirts.

The new-look long-sleeve polo features a 1×1 rib flat knit collar, 2×2 rib cuffs with elastane, side vents, a spare button, taped shoulder seams and back neck, a tear-out back label and a three-button slanted top placket.

The KK430 can be decorated by embroidery, heat transfer and screen printing. It is available in black, navy and graphite and comes in sizes ranging from S to 2XL.

