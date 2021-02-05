Kornit Digital has announced its NeoPigment Robusto Softener has received an award from the European Digital Press Association.

The NeoPigment Robusto Softener solution was selected as ‘Best Coating and Varnish’ in the Consumables category of the 2020 EDP Awards.

Chris Govier, managing director of Kornit Digital Europe, commented: “Kornit Presto with Softener is changing the game for on-demand production, making pigment-based digital print a serious contender for even the most demanding fashion houses.

“Kornit is proud to be recognised for its innovations, and we strive to continue exceeding the market’s demands for efficient, eco-friendly, profitable solutions regardless of the new trends and challenges facing the textile industry.”

