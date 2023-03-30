Kornit Digital is extending its range of machines for garment printing with “smart” new curing and pallet technology to speed up production.

It has today unveiled its new Smart Curing system, for accelerating the drying process, and the Rapid SizeShifter, which enables pallet adjustments in seconds, at trade show TecStyle Visions 2023 in Stuttgart in Germany.

For use with Kornit’s direct-to-garment (DTG) printers, the innovations are designed to “help customers accelerate textile production processes, streamline time-to-market and grow their business faster with state-of-the-art ‘smart manufacturing’ capabilities”, especially in on-demand production.

The Smart Curing system follows Kornit Digital’s acquisition of curing and drying equipment specialist Tesoma over a year ago. It is powered in part by Tesoma technology.

Kornit’s energy-efficient Smart Curing is described as an “intelligent and adaptive solution significantly streamlining curing processes while delivering consistent high-quality results”.

Solutions include Orion for mid-level production and Titan for higher-capacity volumes – both optimised for compatibility with Kornit Atlas Max systems and based on field-proven solutions from the acquisition of Tesoma.

They sync production and finishing for an end-to-end process that reduces both energy consumption and total cost of ownership.

Key attributes include production flexibility by curing dark and light fabrics, T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, and multiple configurations to match specific business requirements, from the Orion supporting one Atlas Max to the Titan supporting up to three Atlas Max systems. It also promises “significant reductions in power consumption and waste.

Used with an Atlas Max, Rapid SizeShifter is an adjustable pallet that quickly adapts to disparate application requirements, reducing costly downtime associated with pallet changes and streamlining production for accelerated time-to-market.

It can address a wide range of applications from T-shirts with or without neck tags and hoodies through to children’s garments. It enables “on-the-fly adjustments”, addressing demand changes in seconds.

Chris Govier, president EMEA at Kornit Digital, said: “These new solutions come at a critical time for the EMEA market and are designed to specifically address emerging customer requirements across the region – streamlining production processes, improving time-to-market and offering more diverse applications while answering environmental imperatives.

“With Smart Curing, we’re rounding out our end-to-end solutions while enabling customers to globally mitigate energy waste and reduce operating costs.

“Rapid SizeShifter further advances ease of use and productivity for Atlas Max users by enabling print size changeover in seconds while increasing application versatility.

“We’re very excited to showcase these new automation and connectivity benefits based on accelerated customer demand across the region, enabling them to experience how end-to-end, intelligent digital production can transform and grow their business.”

Kornit Digital is showcasing its Smart Curing system and Rapid SizeShifter at booth 5B61 in Hall 5 of Messe Stuttgart throughout TecStyle Visions 2023 which runs from 30 March to 1 April.

Kornit Digital technology is distributed in the UK through Amaya Sales UK.

https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/tecstyle-visions/en/

www.kornit.com

www.amayauk.com