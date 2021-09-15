Kornit Digital has committed to saving 4.3 trillion litres of water and cutting 17.2 billion kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions in a report on its impact on people and the environment.

The company, a worldwide market leader in digital textile production technologies, has also pledged to reduce overproduction in the fashion industry by 1.1 billion items by 2026.

The commitments are included in its 2020 Impact and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, affirming its determination to achieve specific ESG goals.

These include the way Kornit conducts business, creates meaningful impacts in local communities and achieves environmental sustainability and how it will continue to build a diverse and inclusive company culture, foster employee growth and development and empower fair and safe labour practices globally.

Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s chief executive officer, said: “Our vision is to boldly transform the world of fashion and textiles for a better, more sustainable planet. This report serves as our roadmap to achieving this vision.

“The fashion industry is unfortunately responsible for severe ecological damage, producing nearly 20% of global wastewater each year and over-producing an average of 30% as an integral part of its ‘normal’ course of doing business.

“We are laser-focused on changing that trajectory. Sustainability is top of mind at Kornit, in our spirit and in practice, every single day.”

Kornit enables eco-friendly production processes through technology and consumables that use less water, reduce waste and minimise carbon footprint. It also enables sustainable production on demand which eliminates overproduction of apparel and other textile goods.

A 2021 Life Cycle Assessment conducted on two flagship products, the Kornit Atlas Max and Kornit Presto S, demonstrated that relative to traditional analogue processes, Kornit’s digital production systems used up to 95% less water and 94% less energy.

They produced up to 83% fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the Presto S system and up to 93% less water and 66% less energy and produced up to 82% fewer GHG emissions for the Atlas Max system.

In addition to past sustainability performance results and strategic projections for business growth and market expansion, this study has led Kornit Digital to set an industry target of using sustainable on-demand solutions for about 2.5 billion apparel items by 2026.

It hopes to take the fashion industry to “zero overproduction”. By moving the sector to on-demand manufacturing, Kornit will help eliminate the estimated 1.1 billion apparel items overproduced using traditional production methods, based on an industry average of 30% overproduction. This equates to saving about one apparel item for each person living in Europe and North America.

It also wants to achieve zero water waste. Kornit-enabled production on demand will support saving an estimated 4.3 trillion litres (1.1 trillion gallons) of water. This is the estimated amount of drinking water needed for the entire US population for 11 years.

By enabling sustainable on-demand production, consuming less energy and generating less waste, Kornit will prevent an estimated 17.2 billion kilograms (37.9 billion pounds) of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to traditional manufacturing methods. This is equivalent to the estimated amount of carbon dioxide emitted from circumnavigating the entire planet with a car nearly 2,400 times.

The report outlines Kornit’s commitment to achieving key performance indicators (KPIs) that address waste, chemicals, GHG emissions, energy, product development, employee training, diversity and inclusion and the company’s supply chain.

Ronen added: “While we are proud of our progress towards achieving the goal of being a technology leader for environmental, social and responsible corporate citizenship, and empowering the global fashion industry to elevate its creative possibilities while shrinking its ecological footprint, we know there is more work to be done.

“This report holds us accountable to our vision of providing the efficient, conscientious, uncompromising on-demand capabilities our stakeholders, employees, customers and the global marketplace demand. These KPIs reflect Kornit’s core values, embedded into every aspect of our business.”

The report generally follows Global Reporting Initiative Standards core reporting framework option and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board reporting standards for the professional and commercial services sector.

To read the full report, visit https://ir.kornit.com/static-files/69258658-f8f1-4c0a-9211-6b5bb3e6febb.

