Kornit Digital has announced that online fashion retailer ASOS and its supplier Fashion Enter Ltd (FEL) are to implement a Kornit Presto direct-to-fabric printer for on-demand manufacturing.

Installation of its Kornit Presto will enable Fashion Enter Ltd to rapidly deliver test-and-repeat small product runs on behalf of ASOS, explained Kornit.

“These production capabilities will enable ASOS and Fashion-Enter Ltd. to imprint designs on multiple fabrics at the push of a button, through a lower-impact production process that has zero water waste, and accelerates production speeds by cutting out typical dyeing processes.”

“Adopting innovative new technologies like Kornit Presto is vital if we are to reduce the impact of fashion right across the supply chain, in line with the aims of our Fashion with Integrity programme,” commented Simon Platts, responsible sourcing director at ASOS.

“Streamlined print and workflow means we can explore the full potential of this innovative technology, further enhance our ability to react quickly to seasonal shifts in demand, and establish more efficient, lower-impact production processes.”

“The future of fashion will be driven by e-commerce and a more conscientious consumer, one who demands unlimited means of self-expression and will shop only with brands that live up to their values,” added Chris Govier, managing director of Kornit Digital EU.

“Kornit Digital is the technology partner for brands that want to meet those needs and work towards a more ethical textile industry through the adoption of digital, on-demand production, and we continue to invest in technologies, alliances and education to achieve that goal.”

Jenny Holloway, CEO of Fashion-Enter Ltd, says her company understands the commitment at ASOS to quality ethical production and speed-of-response fashion.

“Working collaboratively with both ASOS and Kornit, FEL will develop an in-house new micro-factory concept providing an innovative interconnected fashion world, which has the capacity to eliminate waste, risks, limitations and pollutants from current outdated batch production.

“Our designer clients from our Fashion Studio services will also benefit from a fully-integrated design service with the Presto printer incorporating one-piece flow, further pushing the boundaries in the consumer’s voice for transparent speed-of-response fashion.

“We foresee this unique collaboration as a major step-change in fashion today creating a new ethical and sustainable fashion community.”

