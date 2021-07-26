Digital textile printing specialist Kornit Digital has formed a new partnership that will make it possible for the Canva design tool to be added to e-commerce websites for printed garments.

It sees KornitX, Kornit Digital’s operating system for on-demand sustainable fashion, become one of Canva’s first certified integration partners.

With Canva tools on their sites, it will be easier for printers, brands and other organisations to create personalised T-shirts and other products from design to order to product fulfilment.

KornitX will also manage and route all orders through Kornit’s extensive global fulfilment network.

Canva is an online visual communications and design platform which currently serves more than 55 million private and enterprise users globally.

Aaron Day, global partnership lead at Canva, said: “It is Canva’s mission to empower the world to design and allow anyone to create whatever they can imagine, fulfilling the promise of what a digitised, connected community of creators can do.

“In this, we find common cause with Kornit’s long-time dedication to self-expression on demand and enabling their customers to use sustainable means to deliver brilliant designs for many applications. By making their technology accessible to our customers, we ensure our users will leave their colourful mark upon the textile world.”

Omer Kulka, chief marketing officer at Kornit Digital, added: “At KornitX, we are becoming the operating system for sustainable, on-demand production. Canva’s vast, growing global user community reflects a staggering demand for customised impressions — imagination made possible by the wonders of digital.

“People want to create, they want their creations quickly, and they want unlimited possibilities, which is where this synergy between KornitX and Canva will create boundless opportunities. We are proud to have teamed with a global leader in visual communications, to bring designs to life with speed, quality and reliability.”

Kornit Digital, which distributes in the UK via Amaya Sales UK, develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries, from digital printers to inks, consumables and software.

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform featuring a simple user interface and templates ranging from apparel to videos, presentations, social media graphics and posters plus a large library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage and audio clips. It is available on desktop, web, iOS and Android.

amayauk.com

canva.com