Digital printing specialist Kornit Digital is planning for growing demand for its inks by opening a new state-of-the-art ink manufacturing facility in Israel.

The modern 11,000 sqm site in Kiryat Gat incorporates advanced automation, sophisticated workflows and innovative technologies optimising production.

Kornit Digital, based further north in Rosh HaAyin, has invested US$25 million (£18.6 million) in the new high-volume production facility.

It will “fulfil global demand for Kornit consumables for the next decade” and is described as “scalable” to accommodate predicted future growth in “on-demand digital fashion and textile production”.

Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s chief executive officer, said: “This is a key milestone in our journey to become a $1 billion company by 2026 and will ensure for many years to come that we can support the tremendous growth our customers are experiencing.

“We are proud to lead the charge for a cleaner and more responsive textile industry as we continue to write the operating system for sustainable fashion and textiles on demand.”

Kornit Digital added that the new facility was built in accordance with the highest quality, safety and security standards, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets embedded in its 2020 Impact Report.

Kornit Digital currently supplies its NeoPigment Eco-Rapid ink for use across its direct-to-garment (DTG) printers such as Storm HD6, Avalanche HD6 and Atlas as well as NeoPigment Olympia ink for use with polyester. It is distributed in the UK by Amaya Sales UK.

www.kornit.com

www.amayauk.com