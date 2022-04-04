Kornit Digital has today launched the new Atlas Max Poly system for high-quality digital decoration onto polyester and poly-blended garments.

The new direct-to-garment (DTG) printer can put colourful, vibrant designs onto polyester, allowing for multiple effects and combinations such as emulating threadless embroidery, high-density vinyl, screen transfer and 3D effects.

It features Kornit’s newly introduced ActiveLoad functionality. This offers automated garment-loading and pallet adjustment for repeatable, high-quality output with minimal errors which reduces time and waste, eliminates operator ramp-up and boosts throughput up to 20%.

The Kornit Atlas Max Poly system is compatible with mesh and plain fabrics including brushed polyester, while maintaining durability and breathability.

According to Kornit, it brings high throughput for on-demand polyester decoration, meeting demand for polyester short-run production, personalisation and “disruptive direct-to-fan and direct-to-recreational business models”.

It offers Pantone colour-matching and a wide colour gamut including neon colours for bright and vibrant impressions.

It also features integration with KornitX Global Fulfillment Network, which enables a “pixel-to-parcel-to-doorstep experience”, and integration with KornitX’s workflow ecosystem and Kornit Konnect dashboard, which optimise process visibility and control and help add data-driven insights for production floor efficiencies.

The Atlas Max Poly is powered by Kornit’s Max technology, which has previously been used in the Atlas Max DTG printer launched last year. It includes Kornit’s XDi which isthe technology that delivers the 3D capabilities for high-density graphic decoration that can simulate embroidery, vinyl and heat transfer in a single, waste-free digital process.

Omer Kulka, chief marketing officer at Kornit Digital, said: “Kornit Atlas Max Poly is a game-changer. As fashion and sports apparel merge, there’s new opportunity for innovative fashion on polyester, currently the fastest-growing textile vertical.

“For the first time, recreational sportswear, promotional and sports brands can embrace vibrant and colourful design with Kornit’s proven Max technology, setting superior quality standards for on-demand production previously not possible.”

Atlas Max Poly system is being unveiled this week during Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2022 where hundreds of designers, creators, manufacturers, virtual fashion pioneers and representatives from brands and e-commerce platforms are attending VIP events at Kornit’s headquarters, research and development centres and production centres and at major venues around the Israeli city.

Kornit Atlas Max Poly is expected to have availability at some point in 2022. ActiveLoad will have “selective” availability in the second half of 2022 and will be commercially available in 2023. Kornit is distributed in the UK through Amaya Sales UK.

www.kornit.com

www.amayauk.com