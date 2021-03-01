What is behind Kornit Digital’s decision to develop its groundbreaking MAX technology?
A key feature of Kornit’s MAX technology is Xdi, which delivers revolutionary 3D capabilities for new, high-density graphic decoration that can simulate embroidery, vinyl, and heat transfer in a single, waste-free digital process
Raise the bar: three market shifts that require new high-volume production standards

The fashion and retail industries are constantly shifting and changing. Recent transformations – some caused by the pandemic and others born more naturally and gradually – are encouraging the tectonic plates of our business to move. These shifts lead to higher standards across the industry, and even more so in the high-volume production segment. Here are three notable changes that force brands, fulfillers, and everyone in between to step up their game:

1. Higher market demands

Consumers spend their hard-earned money on clothing items and demand the highest standards in return. Over the years, their demands have grown and become more specific. Here are some of the requirements that brands must answer in today’s competition for consumers’ approval:

Quality: From the quality of the fabric to the color of the print, customers want their clothes to offer the best quality in every sense of the word. Brands must be consistently excellent.

Durability: This is especially true for consumers who prefer to buy less and focus on a few key items (a growing trend in today’s market conditions in some regions). Clothes are expected to stand the test of time, brave weather conditions, and stay vibrant and presentable after multiple launderings. This is yet another proof of the overall garment quality.

Sustainability: Today’s consumers expect transparency and responsibility from brands. They want to know that they invest their money in companies with positive values and impact.

Service: Quick response and fast delivery are critical components of the purchasing experience. Companies must fulfill their promise within a short time frame, which requires reliable and robust production capabilities.

Uniqueness: Consumers, much like businesses, want to stand out from the crowd and be unique. That’s why the clothes they wear must include new and innovative decorations.

To win this battle, brands need their business partners to be reliable, consistent, and innovative. Businesses have less room for error and need to broaden their offering while improving efficiency and profitability levels.

Kornit Avalanche DTG printer
The carbon-neutral, industrial-scale Kornit Atlas MAX DTG printer provides unsurpassed retail quality, exceptional colour-matching capabilities, and a wide, vivid colour gamut, with exceptional durability
2. Online shopping becomes the default
Pandemic lockdowns forced billions of consumers to find alternatives for their routine habits. Those who didn’t give online shopping a go before the Covid-19 era learned to embrace the virtual arena. This accelerated and changed people’s behaviors and it is here to stay. Now, more than ever before, online shopping is the default option.

There are multiple meanings to this change, including shipping logistics, unexpected surges in demand that stretch high-volume production limits, and more. Brands and fulfillers learn that the world is completely unpredictable, and they have to rely on their production capabilities and solid business partners.

Kornit Avalanche DTG printer
Vivi Bellaish – one of the most talented designers in Israel – wrapping up the Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv with the Sign of the Times collection, inspired by Prince
3. The supply chain shift
Speaking of business partners, the supply chain shift that started a few years ago has dramatically increased in the past year, changing the roles of many players in the fashion and retail game. Brands learned not to put all their eggs in one basket and started collaborating with multiple textile print fulfillers. Many companies moved their production closer to consumers in onshoring and nearshoring procedures.

This change demanded fulfillers play a more significant role and take on new responsibilities that include independent production, packaging, shipping, customer support, and more. To achieve all of these goals at scale is far from easy, and high-volume production became an even harder segment to master.

If the above details sound familiar and you feel overwhelmed by the challenge, Kornit has some good news! Check out the video for our groundbreaking new MAX technology – the next generation solution for on-demand, sustainable fashion and apparel production – or click/tap here for more information.
